Coushatta holds dog park grand opening

Coushatta Casino Resort recently held the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Lucky Paws Dog Park.

Coushatta Tribal Chairman Kevin Sickey was there for the special event, along with special guest for the grand opening Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) of Jeff Davis Parish. It's a non-profit organization that operates a no-kill facility in Hathaway, with a group of dogs available for adoption.

During the grand opening, all canine guests enjoyed dog treats created exclusively for the event, and dog owners were surprised with prizes and gifts as well.

Lucky Paws Dog Park is located south of the chalets in Red Shoes RV Park. The new park is open daily from sunrise to sunset with leash free fun, shade and benches for humans, and water, agility equipment and plenty of running room for dogs.

In addition, 10 chalets and 10 rooms at Coushatta Inn have been designated "dog friendly" for overnight accommodations.

For reservations, phone 1-888-774-7263 or reserve online at www.coushattacasinoresort.com.

