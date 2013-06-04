Free technology class for seniors

The Technology Training Center of the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) is offering FREE technology classes for senior citizens, 55 or older, this summer 2013. Sign up now for at least one of the two courses offered by reserving your spot with the Technology Training Center's secretary. The Internet can be a valuable resource if you understand how to use it safely and effectively, and these two course are designed to do just that.

Welcome to the World Wide Web will teach participants how to browse the Internet effectively to take advantage of the numerous resources available online that can make life easier. The Welcome to the World Wide Web class will be offered from 9:00-10:30 AM on three different dates: June 17, July 1, and August 5. Cyber Safety is a course designed for individuals 55 and older that will teach participants to identify safe and secure sites, protect passwords, use proper Netiquette, and decipher legitimate email from phishing scams. Cyber Safety will be offered on the following dates: June 19 from 1:00-2:30 PM, July 15 from 9:00-10:30 AM, and August 7 from 9:00-10:30 AM.

For hands-on training, all classes will be held in a lab at the CPSB Technology Training Center at 1724 Kirkman Street. Be sure to make your reservation soon; class enrollment will be filled on a first-come, first-admitted basis with limited registration. Contact Nancy Rougeau at 217-4120, extension 1030 or via email at nancy.rougeau@cpsb.org for further information or to make a reservation.

