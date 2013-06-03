Housing Department hosts home ownership expo

Calcasieu residents are invited to register for the Calcasieu Parish Housing Department's Home Ownership Expo featuring a wide variety of topics related to owning a home.

The Expo takes place Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Business and Career Solution Center meeting room located at 2424 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

Presentations will be given on topics such as housing counseling, the steps to buying a home, home equity loans, inspections, hurricane preparedness, affordability, down payments, closing costs and more.

Lenders, realtors, veteran representatives and housing counselors will be available to answer questions. Lunch will also be provided.

Registration is required. The public may register online at www.cppj.net/expo or via phone by contacting Amanda Hartley with the Calcasieu Parish Housing Department at 337-721-4030. The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 12.

This year's expo will be the ­­11th expo the Police Jury has offered to Calcasieu residents.

Home ownership Expo is part of National Home ownership Month.

