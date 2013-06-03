Calcasieu Parish community meetings on grants slated

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department will be hosting Community Informational Meetings throughout June to seek feedback from the general public regarding its 2013/2014 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funding.

Meetings are planned in the following locations:

Sulphur: Tuesday, June 11, Sulphur Senior Center; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lake Charles: Monday, June 17, 2000 Moeling Street, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

DeQuincy: Tuesday, June 18, DeQuincy City Hall, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These meetings are designed for Calcasieu residents' busy schedules. At the meetings, a special interactive presentation will be given that lets participants give feedback on the spot with the click of a button. This will allow more residents to voice their opinions on more topics.

A new program that is being implemented this year due largely to public input at previous community meetings, is the new Calcasieu Summer Feeding Programs. Residents gave their feedback in support of the idea and now this summer, breakfast and lunch will be served to children at locations throughout Calcasieu Parish in June and July.

Tarek Polite, Human Services Director said, "It is important that we receive as much input as possible from the public to ensure that we are applying these funds in a manner that truly meets the needs of the communities we are trying to serve."

For more information about these community meetings, contact Michelle Guidry at the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department at 721-3550 ext. 5043.

