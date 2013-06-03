Calcasieu Parish online mapping feature gets new look

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Geographic Information System's web mapping application of Calcasieu Parish is getting a brand new look and will offer many new features for the community to utilize.

The web map was created and is maintained by the GIS Department and can be found on the parish's website at www.cppj.net.

New features include:

Updated Layers - New layers have been added, such as parks and schools. In addition, users will now be able to control the degree of transparency of certain layers being used on the map.

Map Tips - Users will also be able to hover their mouse over a point or parcel and see general information automatically appear without having to utilize the search bar.

Query/Search Tool - The new query/search tool has also been updated and is more powerful. Residents can search parcels by point, polyline, polygon, circle and rectangle. Users will have the ability to check ground elevation. A search history of parcels will be kept during each search session for convenience.

Image Exports and Reports – Any portion of the GIS web map will now be able to be exported as an image. Reports can also be generated online.

The mapping application requires Microsoft Silverlight which can be downloaded for free on the mapping web page www.cppj.net/GISmap.

The public can log on to start using the new GIS web mapping application features.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.