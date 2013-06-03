McNeese State to hold late registration

Late registration for McNeese State University begins Thursday, June 6.

All students must be admitted to the university prior to registration and should see an adviser to get their alternate PIN, if required, prior to registration.

Students can go online to www.mcneese.edu and click on the "Current Students" tab and then select Banner Self-Service under "Registration" to begin the registration process.

Late registration ends for the regular summer session June 11.

Students can view and print their registration, fee deferrals and McNeese Bookstore PTA accounts. At the bottom of the fee bill, there will be links to view detailed bill information, to add a parking decal, approve financial aid authorization, pay the fee bill and update student information. Students may pay fees online using a check or bank draft, MasterCard or Discover credit card or in person at the McNeese Cashier's Office using cash, check or money order. Payment can also be mailed along with a copy of the fee bill remittance stub to McNeese Administrative Accounting, Box 92935, Lake Charles, LA 70609.

A $75 late fee will be charged for those who participate in late registration. First-time freshmen and students who sign up for three hours or less will not be charged late registration fees.

Students who late register must pay all fees, including the adding of courses, in Smith Hall by 4:30 p.m. June 12 or all courses will be dropped.

For more information on fee payment, contact the McNeese Accounting Office at 337-475-5107.

For more information on McNeese's late summer registration, contact the McNeese Registrar's Office at 337-475-5356 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5356.

