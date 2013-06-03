Lake Charles awarded park grants

The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department was recently awarded a grant for $8,000 from Rain CII Carbon LLC to provide funding to build a kiosk at both Tuten Park and Riverside Park.

The kiosks will provide important information to the public about the parks, including their history, current and upcoming activities and events.

Rain CII plant manager, David Rhoden said that "… community involvement is one of the six cornerstones of our corporate culture."

Rhoden said Rain CII is excited to provide the kiosks and hopes to work with the National Recreation and Parks Association in the future.

