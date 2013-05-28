American Cancer Society hosts first 'Road to Recovery' training

Ten is the number of drivers per patient needed for a new program to launch at the American Cancer Society.

"We know that while our main mission is to find a cure for cancer, there are local patients who need to get to treatment right now," said Katie McCarty, area director of the local American Cancer Society.

It's called "Road to Recovery."

American Cancer Society organizers said 24,900 residents in Louisiana are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

For many of them, getting to treatment is the toughest part.

"As you know, everyone has a busy lifestyle and not everyone can drive and they may depend on a caregiver to take them there, but unfortunately some people don't have that opportunity," said McCarty.

That's where volunteers come in. Many drivers are needed to help cancer patients make it to treatments.

"Whether you have two hours a week or 10 hours a week, we would love for volunteers to be drivers for us and help with the quality of life of our local patients," said McCarty.

The first official training for "Road to Recovery" is Thursday, May 30.

"We know that it puts a burden on the quality of life if patients can't physically get to treatment," said McCarty.

Lafayette is the closest city in the area to also launch the program. The program won't officially start in this area until multiple drivers volunteer.

Patients needing a ride or drivers wanting to volunteer can call 1-800-227-2345 at any time.

To volunteer for the program, call 237-3797.

