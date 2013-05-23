Daughter of Medal of Honor recipient receives flag at Fort Polk

Barbara "Bobbie" Broyles, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. Don C. Faith Jr., was presented the Medal of Honor flag at a ceremony at Fort Polk on Thursday.

Installation officials hosted the Memorial Day ceremony at Warrior Memorial Park.

Faith was a Louisiana native. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Korean War in 1950.

Faith, who commanded 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was killed Dec. 2, 1950, by communist forces.

It would take decades and a lot of help from other soldiers and Department of Defense civilians before Faith's remains were finally recovered in North Korea and identified.

Faith was 32 at the time he was killed. His remains were not identified for 62 years.

Broyles, who resides in Baton Rouge, was just 4 years old when her father was killed in Korea.

On April 18, 2013, Faith's remains were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, interred beside his mother and father. Broyles was there to receive the flag draping his casket. She also received the Medal of Honor flag on Thursday morning.

She said she remembers her father as happy and someone who enjoyed the Army.

A 21-gun salute was fired at the ceremony. A wreath was also presented in honor of all military members who have given their lives in defense of the nation.

