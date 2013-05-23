Mark Landry returns to Lake Charles

Mark Landry, screenwriter and producer in Los Angeles, will return to his hometown on Friday, May 22.

The Lake Charles native will sign free posters of his new graphic novel Bloodthirsty from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Paper Heroes.

Landry is already set to release the first four issues, called "Under the Water."

He recently launched a Kickstarter campaign online to help with illustrating and printing costs. Landry met 85 percent of his goal in the first 30 days of his campaign. He has nine more days to reach his $15,000 goal. If the goal is not met by June 1, the project will not be funded.

Landry moved to Los Angeles to earn a degree from University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts after graduating from Louisiana State University. He has worked for Lucasfilm, Nickelodeon, and the Disney Channel, along with others.

The Bloodthirsty saga follows Virgil LaFleur, a Cajun/Creole Coast Guard veteran discharged with post-traumatic stress syndrome after Hurricane Katrina.

"What's different about this superhero is that Virgil doesn't set out to rescue or inspire anyone. He's only motivated by revenge," said Landry. "But an unintended consequence is that along the way he becomes a symbol of hope, not only for the citizens of New Orleans but for himself. If even one person is inspired by Virgil's journey to regain hope, then this story will be successful."

Landry said he spent many afternoons as a child in Paper Heroes in Lake Charles. He said that is where his love for film and comic books began. Landry said he is excited to share the story with his hometown.

"This novel is meant to not only entertain but to impact readers as well," said Landry. "Beyond the barbed wit and gritty violence, serious questions about class, economics and political power in Louisiana are raised."

