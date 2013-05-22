CPSO to conduct checkpoint

According to authorities, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting a DWI and seatbelt checkpoint on Friday, May 24.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location.

Sheriff Officials said the checkpoint will target people driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

The checkpoint will also target people who are not wearing their seat belt.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

