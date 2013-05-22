McNeese names logo contest winner

Karlee Broussard, a visual arts major, was named the winner of McNeese State University's 75th Anniversary Logo Design Contest.

Dr. Philip C. Williams, McNeese president, presented Broussard with a $100 gift card to the bookstore.

The university will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2014.

Broussard's winning logo design will be used for promotion and advertisement throughout the year.

The contest was open to all students. Students had to include the words "75th Anniversary" and the official John McNeese Statue on the logo.

Entry designs were reviewed by a panel of judges that included McNeese students, faculty, staff and alumni. The top three logos were placed on Facebook where McNeese fans voted to determine the winning logo design.

