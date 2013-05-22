McNeese offers new online degree program

A new master's degree in criminal justice will be offered completely online by McNeese State University, according to university officials.

The program will begin in August.

"This degree is tailored to meet the needs of working professionals," said Dr. Dustin Hebert, executive director of the Doré School of Graduate Studies and the School of Extended Education. "This degree will offer broad training in the field of criminal justice with a focus on police, court and correctional administration."

An applicant must be admitted to the graduate school in order to be admitted to the program.

Applicants are now being accepted for the August classes.

