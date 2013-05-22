Calcasieu Public Library Programs for May 26 – June 1

All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Materials can still be returned in the book drop boxes or renewed online or by calling.

The library will host a Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Prien Lake Park on Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. Library officials said activities will be available to kids of all ages and refreshments will be available. Officials also said anyone will have the opportunity to sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

DeQuincy Library will host a dinosaur-themed event for preschoolers at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Starks Library will offer a similar event on the same day at 3:30 p.m for K-2nd grade. Registration is required.

The Sulphur Regional Library will host a Summer Reading Kick-off celebration in the meeting room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. The library will also host a family get together with legos, Wii and board games at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.