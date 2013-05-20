Officials: Blimp breaks free from Polk training exercise, poses no threat

A blimp used for military training broke free Sunday and drifted from the installation.

According to a news release from Fort Polk Public Affairs, the small Army Aerostat Blimp broke free from its tether in the Peason Ridge area, located in the western section of the installation's training lands.

The blimp reportedly drifted in a westward direction from Fort Polk at an altitude of about 2,000 feet.

Army officials said the blimp is designed to slowly lose altitude and would have likely made landfall sometime in the early morning hours of Monday.

This light-weight, low-cost blimp will pose no threat to people or property, officials said.

Personnel from Fort Polk are currently searching for the blimp, which is the property of the federal government.

Fort Polk officials said they have notified all local law enforcement and appropriate air traffic control agencies of this incident.

Officials said if anyone has any information, contact the Fort Polk Operations Center at 337-531-4916.

