Hurricane Expo set Saturday at Prien Lake Mall

KPLC 7 Stormteam meteorologists will be on site with the National Weather Service and Entergy for this year's Hurricane Expo at the Prien Lake Mall on Saturday.
The purpose of the expo is to provide information about evacuations, warning systems and as a bonus, the team will be giving away door prizes that will help residents stay prepared during cases of severe weather and emergencies.
Staying prepared and being informed is one of the most important pieces of knowledge for the public as we move forward this season.
Here is a schedule for the event:
11 a.m.
"Hurricane Forecasting"
KPLC and National Weather Service
12:15 p.m.
"Contra Flow"
Sergeant James Anderson - Louisiana State Police
12:30 p.m.
"Storm Ready 2013"
Clyde Davis - Entergy
1 p.m.
"Public Works Hurricane Review"
Robert Daughdril, Calcasieu OEP
1:15 p.m.
Eddie Hebert, Cameron OEP
1:30 p.m.
"CCOA Preparing Seniors"
Rosalind Berry, Calcasieu Council on Aging
1:45 p.m.
"Dealing with Stress During the Hurricane Season"
Natasha Green, Christus St. Patrick Hospital
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
"Hurricane Forecasting"
KPLC and National Weather Service
The expo will conclude around 3 p.m. Saturday.
