Audit includes recommendations for Vernon Housing Authority

A new independent audit report includes some recommendations for the Vernon Parish Housing Authority.

The report shows the agency may not have collected proper amounts for repair work done to rental units.

It also shows the agency may have violated its own policies when moving tenants into units.

The report recommends the agency put into place some internal controls to ensure that proper documentation is maintained before a tenant is approved for a unit.

It also recommended that the agency comply with state law and file reports to the Legislative Auditor's Office in a timely manner for proper monitoring.

The report was released publicly Monday through the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

