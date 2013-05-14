LaGrange students to show documentary on Tuesday

LaGrange High School students will show a documentary they created for the school's 110th anniversary from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school's library.

Students interviewed some of the big names in LaGrange alumni. They also interviewed the late Nola Mae Ross, local author and historian.

Ross gave her last interview to the students. She spoke about the original four-room schoolhouse built on Ryan Street and getting caught playing hookey from LaGrange.

Other interviews include Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach, who graduated in 1968, and longtime American Press columnist Jim Beam, who figured out how to ride to all the football games with the cheerleaders.

The community is invited.

