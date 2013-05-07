DeRidder splash pad opens Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder splash pad opens Friday

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

The DeRidder splash pad, the city's newest recreational feature, will officially open Friday at noon.

The splash pad is located in Veterans' Park on U.S. 171 South in DeRidder.

It has a patriotic theme and includes several spray fountains for children to enjoy.

The city will be doing some testing of the pad ahead of Friday's opening.

