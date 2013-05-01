Dolby Elementary celebrates six decades

Wednesday marked a special celebration at a Lake Charles elementary school.

Dolby Elementary is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The students are taking part in several events including the dedication of a time capsule.

Principal Missy Bushnell said the school was built and opened in 1953.

"We have archives that are out from way back when. Our chorus is performing; they're an award-winning chorus. We're also going to be having a time capsule that the children have made all kind of projects for. We'll be burying it later this afternoon," Bushnell said.

Bushnell said 15 years from now, the school will dig up the capsule and compare the differences.

The school also invited past principals, teachers and community members to view students' projects.

