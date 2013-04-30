SWLA to participate in National Day of Prayer

Cities across Southwest Louisiana will soon gather in prayer in honor of the National Day of Prayer set for Thursday, May 2. Among the planned programs are the following:

Cameron: Noon to 1 p.m. on the Cameron Courthouse Lawn. The event will feature several guest speakers, and lunch will be served after the program.

Crowley: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rice Festival Building. The Crowley Community Choir will perform. Admission is free.

Kinder: Noon at the Allen Lunwar Pavilion in Lambert Park.

Sulphur: Noon at the Heritage Pavilion. Lunch will be provided.

Vinton: 9 a.m. at City Hall.

To submit information for your city's National Day of Prayer ceremonies, e-mail KPLC at news@kplctv.com.

