MayFest set for May 3-4 in Leesville

This year's MayFest will be held May 3-4 on Third Street in downtown Leesville.

Admission to the event is free.

MayFest combines art, music, culture and food. It has been held in Vernon Parish for decades.

The event will feature a host of activities, including: The Armadillo Stampede with individual and team 5K races and a 1-mile run/walk; the "A Sculptural State of Mind" exhibit at Gallery One Ellleven with an opening reception on May 3 at 7 p.m. at the gallery; a static display by the U.S. Army and Fort Polk featuring various military weapons; classic car window displays at Cain Motor Company and Boudreaux's Chevrolet; a hovercraft exhibit by Sci-Port and demonstrations by local artists.

Performers will include Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws, The Sidemen featuring Henry Reggans, Breath of Life and the Johnson Temple Choir.

For more information, including performance times, visit the MayFest website.

MayFest was recently named the 2012 Louisiana Festival of the Year at the Louisiana Tourism Summit held at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

