Hebert: Allen Parish jail project making progress

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and the Allen Parish Police Jury signed a joint service agreement Thursday for a new parish jail.

Hebert said the whole process of getting a new jail for Allen Parish is moving along smoothly.

"The architect is on schedule to have the first rough set of plans. We have floor sketches now, but the first actual set of plans is up for review next week. So, really, the time table just depends then on how long it takes to get those items taken care of until we have our groundbreaking ceremony," Hebert said.

The new jail will be built on a 40-acre site purchased 12 years ago located just west of Oberlin on La. 26.

