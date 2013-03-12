Suspect in nightclub murder arrested in Texas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect in nightclub murder arrested in Texas

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
Jordan Davis (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jordan Davis (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles murder suspect Jordan Davis was arrested Tuesday evening in Beaumont, Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Davis is accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Quincy Lede outside a Calcasieu Parish nightclub over the weekend.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Davis was arrested without incident. The U.S. Marshal's Office assisted in the arrest.

Authorities said Lede was involved in a verbal altercation inside The Keg nightclub with Jordan Davis.

Authorities said after being escorted out of the club, the altercation continued. Officials said it was in the parking lot that Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Lede.

Officials said Davis will be charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $350,000. 

Authorities said a third man, 23-year-old Robert Louis Davis, was questioned by detectives on Sunday and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

