DeRidder City Council to mull offer on purchase of First Street School

The DeRidder City Council will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Monday to decide if the city will make an offer to the Beauregard Parish School Board to enter into an agreement to purchase the First Street School property.

The city is currently operating under a 5-year lease with the school board and currently pays all utilities and part of the insurance.

The building currently houses college classes through the Beauregard Education Link, a satellite office for the SWLA Economic Development Alliance, as well as several other small offices.

The city and School Board have been in discussions about the building for some time, yet no formal agreement has ever been reached.

The School Board has owned the property since it was built as part of a Work Progress Administration project in 1941 at the cost of $182,000.

It is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

