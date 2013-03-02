Annual LDAF shade tree sales underway

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) will hold its annual shade tree sale on various dates throughout the state this week, said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., in a Friday news release.



"Consumers know they'll be able to purchase a variety of hardwood and pine seedlings that are descended from superior stock," Strain said. "Since the seedlings can be purchased in small packets they are manageable for just about any home gardener."



Two types of seedling packets will be offered.



Pine packets contain 20 loblolly or slash seedlings. Hardwood seedling packets contain six seedlings including two bald cypress, river birch, black gum, shumard oak and cherrybark oak.

Both pine and hardwood packets are priced at $6 each.



Packet species content may vary in some cases, depending on availability.



All seedlings are bare-root and come with planting and care instructions.



They will be available on a first-come basis and cannot be reserved in advance.



"Some years we sell out of certain species before the week is out, especially some of the hardwoods, so we encourage folks to come early during the sale," Strain said.



See the following list for specific local sale dates and locations:



DeRidder Office

585 Hwy 3099

DeRidder

337-463-7801

March 4-8

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Oberlin District Office

9418 Hwy 165

Oberlin

337-639-4978

March 4-8

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

