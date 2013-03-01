Vernon highway work begins

Construction work began on U.S. 171 from La. 10 to Boone Street in Leesville on Monday, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The project is expected to continue for about six months.

Officials said the 6.6-mile project involves concrete pavement patching, lime treatment of subgrade, in-place cement stabilized base course, asphalt pavement patching and super-pave asphaltic concrete pavement.

Officials said U.S. 171 southbound lanes from 300-feet south of the intersection of La. 10 to 400-feet north of the intersection of Boone Street will require lane closures and wide-load vehicle restrictions.

Officials said the U.S. 171 southbound lanes will have wide-load restrictions for vehicles over 10-feet in width. One of the southbound lanes will be accessible at all times.

