Qualifying for April 6 municipal primary ends

Qualifying began Wednesday morning for the April 6 municipal primary and ended Friday.

Local and municipal candidates qualified with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, below is a list of qualifiers for various races by Southwest Louisiana parish:

CALCASIEU:

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 6 (One to be elected):

Darlene Nortman, Republican

Hardy Parkerson, Democrat

MAYOR, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected):

Randall "Randy" Roach, Democrat

MAYOR, TOWN OF VINTON (One to be elected):

Kenneth O. Stinson, Democrat

CHIEF OF POLICE, TOWN OF VINTON (One to be elected)

Ricky Fox, Democrat

Chad Ivery Perry, Other

Arthur Phillips Sr., Democrat

COUNCILMAN, DISTRICT A, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Kecee Lewis, No Party

Mary Morris, Democrat

Marshall Simien Jr., Democrat

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT B, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Luvertha August, Democrat

Lionel H. Taylor, Democrat

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT C, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Rodney Geyen, Democrat

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT D, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

John Ieyoub, Republican

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT E, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Stuart Weatherford, Republican

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT F, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Dana Carl Jackson, Democrat

COUNCILMAN DISTRICT G, CITY OF LAKE CHARLES (One to be elected)

Mark Eckard, Republican

Khalid Taha, Republican

COUNCILMEN TOWN OF VINTON (Five to be elected)

Bliss Bujard, Republican

Harold R. Douga, Democrat

Richard Huval, Vinton

William "B.B." Loyd, Democrat

Kevin Merchant, Republican

Paul Patin, Democrat

Marcus Renfrow, Republican

ALLEN:

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, WARD 1 (One to be elected):

Rodney Botley, Democrat

Ricky Mahaffey, Other

Stephen B. Manuel, Democrat

CONSTABLE JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, WARD 1 (One to be elected):

"Blackie" LeBlue, Democrat

Earl Morrow, Democrat

BEAUREGARD:

CONSTABLE JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, DISTRICT 2 (One to be elected):

Kenneth "Ken" Evans, No Party

Leonard "Pard" Stark, Other

JEFF DAVIS:

MAYOR, CITY OF JENNINGS (One to be elected):

Terry W. Duhon, Democrat

Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat

VERNON

COUNCILMAN, TOWN OF NEW LLANO (One to be elected)

Bruce Harris, Republican

Mayur "Mack" Patel

Terry Speicher, Republican

In addition, there are numerous local tax items that will appear on the April 6 ballot. We'll have more on those as the election nears.

