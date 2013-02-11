Lake Charles man killed in Saturday crash

A Lake Charles man died in a Saturday crash in Iowa, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of McCown Road in Iowa.

Myers said the preliminary investigation revealed a pick-up truck, driven by 58-year-old Larry J. Hicks, was traveling westbound on McCown Road when the crash occurred.

Myers said the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right into the ditch and struck a culvert.

Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, Myers said.

Myers said as mandated by state law in all traffic fatalities, a toxicology report will be performed on Hicks.

