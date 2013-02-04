New license plate to benefit timber industry

A new license plate, designed by the Louisiana Forestry Association, is now available at the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV), the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced recently.

"The timber industry is one of the largest industries in the state of Louisiana. Part of the proceeds from the license plate will go to the forestry division at the Department of Agriculture and Forestry to enhance fire protection and theft enforcement programs plus anything else that will protect this natural resource," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

The plate will cost $50 to have registered for two years, a $3.50 production cost and an $8 OMV handling fee, plus the normal registration cost.

Credit will be given for unexpired license fees if renewed early.

