Locals part of Super Bowl performances this weekend

When Beyonce puts on her big half-time show, a Lake Charles woman will be backing her up.

D'Tara Frank, an alumna of Washington-Marion and Southern University, will be dancing with Beyonce during half-time.

KPLC is told D'Tara is a local engineer.

Also performing separately will be the Southern University Marching Band.

Assistant Band Director Nathan Haymer has an extensive past as a band director at Washington-Marion.

During his five years at the school, he developed a comprehensive band program.

