Nelson Elementary students give big to food pantry

Students at Nelson Elementary in Lake Charles are learning what it means to give to others through a food drive. At the same time, they are helping the needy.

This was the second year that the school has participated in the food drive.

Last year, only kindergarten classes participated, and they collected over 500 canned goods.

This year, the entire school participated, and they collected over 3,000 canned goods in just a week's time.

The food was collected Thursday morning by the Oak Park Food Pantry. Representatives there said after the Christmas holiday, they had a shortage of food.

Kindergarten teacher Barbara Lungaro said serving others while teaching students is a win-win situation for everyone.

"It teaches the kids that others are in need and that we can also give easily by just giving food to the ones who need it," Lungaro said.

Camille Cunningham, a kindergarten student, said she collected because everyone needs to help.

"Because we need to help people that don't have food," she said.

The food picked up by the food pantry is also distributed to churches of all denominations throughout the city.

