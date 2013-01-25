Local tourism efforts recognized at Louisiana Tourism Summit

Le Village Guest House and Event Center in Eunice won the Louey Award for Accommodation of the Year.

A+ Motel and RV Park in Sulphur won the Louey Award for Campground/RV Park of the Year.

The Vernon Parish Tourism Commission in Leesville won the Louey Award for Festival of the Year for Mayfest, which has been hosted by the VPTC for over 30 years.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau won Outstanding CVB of the Year on Thursday at the 2013 Lt. Governor's Tourism Summit held in Lake Charles.

Three local tourism entities were honored at this year's Louisiana Tourism Industry Awards Luncheon, held on Thursday, Jan. 24 at L'Auberge Casino Resort as part of the Louisiana Tourism Summit.

The Master of Ceremonies at the luncheon was comedian Jamie Wax.

Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne served as presenter of the awards. Music was provided by Chris Miller & Bayou Roots.

The winners of the Louey Awards were as follows:

The Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau in Morgan City won the Louey Award for Convention and Visitor's Bureau with a Budget of $250,000-749,999. The CCVVB was honored for their collaboration in Tour de Teche and in their creation of a festival to honor the movie "Tarzan of the Apes," which was filmed in the Morgan City area in 1917.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau won the Louey Award for Convention and Visitor's Bureau with a Budget of $750,000 and above. The LC/CVB was noted for their work in organizing a homecoming parade and pep rally for American Idol contestant Josh Ledet. The LC/CVB was also cited for their efforts in celebrating the Louisiana state bicentennial.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau also won the Louey Award for Tourism Campaign Promotion of the Year for their campaign during National Tourism Week.

The Vernon Parish Tourism Commission in Leesville won the Louey Award for Festival of the Year for Mayfest, which has been hosted by the VPTC for over 30 years.

Le Village Guest House and Event Center in Eunice won the Louey Award for Accommodation of the Year. Le Village Guest House and Event Center is a bed and breakfast facility with a country store on the grounds.

A+ Motel and RV Park in Sulphur won the Louey Award for Campground/RV Park of the Year.

Drago's Seafood Restaurant in New Orleans won the Louey Award for Restaurant of the Year.

Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center in Shreveport won the Louey Award for Travel Attraction of the Year. They were cited for their over 290 science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits as well as their IMAX dome theatre and interactive planetarium. Sci-Port was also noted for their recent exhibit "Bodies Revealed."

Jay Salyers, Vice President of Miles, won the Victor Profis Memorial Travel Media Award.

Monte Hurley with the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road won the Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award.

The summit was hosted by the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau, and the next summit is slated to be hosted by Visit Baton Rouge later this year.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.