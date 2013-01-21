Inaugural poem recited

Below is the text of poem "One Today" written and recited by Richard Blanco at the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, as provided by the Presidential Inaugural Committee:



One sun rose on us today, kindled over our shores,



peeking over the Smokies, greeting the faces



of the Great Lakes, spreading a simple truth



across the Great Plains, then charging across the Rockies.



One light, waking up rooftops, under each one, a story



told by our silent gestures moving behind windows.



My face, your face, millions of faces in morning's mirrors,



each one yawning to life, crescendoing into our day:



pencil-yellow school buses, the rhythm of traffic lights,



fruit stands: apples, limes, and oranges arrayed like rainbows



begging our praise. Silver trucks heavy with oil or paper -



bricks or milk, teeming over highways alongside us,



on our way to clean tables, read ledgers, or save lives-



to teach geometry, or ring-up groceries as my mother did



for twenty years, so I could write this poem.



All of us as vital as the one light we move through,



the same light on blackboards with lessons for the day:



equations to solve, history to question, or atoms imagined,



the "I have a dream" we keep dreaming,



or the impossible vocabulary of sorrow that won't explain



the empty desks of twenty children marked absent



today, and forever. Many prayers, but one light



breathing color into stained glass windows,



life into the faces of bronze statues, warmth



onto the steps of our museums and park benches



as mothers watch children slide into the day.



One ground. Our ground, rooting us to every stalk



of corn, every head of wheat sown by sweat



and hands, hands gleaning coal or planting windmills



in deserts and hilltops that keep us warm, hands



digging trenches, routing pipes and cables, hands



as worn as my father's cutting sugarcane



so my brother and I could have books and shoes.



The dust of farms and deserts, cities and plains



mingled by one wind - our breath. Breathe. Hear it



through the day's gorgeous din of honking cabs,



buses launching down avenues, the symphony



of footsteps, guitars, and screeching subways,



the unexpected song bird on your clothes line.



Hear: squeaky playground swings, trains whistling,



or whispers across café tables, Hear: the doors we open



for each other all day, saying: hello, shalom,



buon giorno, howdy, namaste, or buenos días



in the language my mother taught me - in every language



spoken into one wind carrying our lives



without prejudice, as these words break from my lips.



One sky: since the Appalachians and Sierras claimed



their majesty, and the Mississippi and Colorado worked



their way to the sea. Thank the work of our hands:



weaving steel into bridges, finishing one more report



for the boss on time, stitching another wound



or uniform, the first brush stroke on a portrait,



or the last floor on the Freedom Tower



jutting into a sky that yields to our resilience.



One sky, toward which we sometimes lift our eyes



tired from work: some days guessing at the weather



of our lives, some days giving thanks for a love



that loves you back, sometimes praising a mother



who knew how to give, or forgiving a father



who couldn't give what you wanted.



We head home: through the gloss of rain or weight



of snow, or the plum blush of dusk, but always - home,



always under one sky, our sky. And always one moon



like a silent drum tapping on every rooftop



and every window, of one country - all of us -



facing the stars



hope - a new constellation



waiting for us to map it,



waiting for us to name it - together



