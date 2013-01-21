Nederland native among dead in Algerian standoff

KPRC Television in Houston has reported that Victor Lynn Lovelady, 57, of Nederland, Texas, is among the three Americans who have died thus far in the Algerian hostage situation that took place last week at a natural gas complex.

According to the Associated Press, an Obama administration official has confirmed three American deaths, including Lovelady, Gordon Lee Rowan and Frederick Buttaccio.

The Associated Press reports that seven other Americans have made it out alive. The FBI has reportedly recovered the bodies and notified the families.

The Algerian government says that among the dead in the standoff are 29 Islamist militants, 37 foreign hostages and 1 Algerian security guard at the plant. Among the foreign hostages were seven workers from Japan, six from the Philippines, three from Britain, three from the United States, two from Romania and one from France.

The Associated Press reports that militants who attacked the gas field had offered to release the pair in exchange for the freedom of two prominent terror suspects jailed in the United States: Omar Abdel Rahman and Aafia Siddiqui. Abdel Rahman is a blind sheik convicted of plotting to blow up New York City landmarks. Siddiqui is a Pakistani scientist convicted of shooting at two U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. The Obama administration rejected the offer outright.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



The U.S. Department of State released the following statements regarding the incident:

"We can now confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the terrorist attack in Algeria: Victor Lynn Lovelady, Gordon Lee Rowan, and Frederick Buttaccio. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends. Out of respect for the families' privacy, we have no further comment. We are also aware of seven U.S. citizens who survived the attack. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further information to provide.

"As the President said, the blame for this tragedy rests with the terrorists who carried it out, and the United States condemns their actions in the strongest possible terms. We will continue to work closely with the Government of Algeria to gain a fuller understanding of the terrorist attack of last week and how we can work together moving forward to combat such threats in the future."