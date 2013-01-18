Man accused of sex crimes sought by Lafayette police

Lafayette police are looking for a man accused of sex crimes with a juvenile.

According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Deneres Handy, 20, of Lafayette, following a complaint filed on Jan. 14.

Handy is accused of sexual relations with a juvenile.



The complaint was investigated by the Lafayette Police Department's Youth Service Section, and detectives have since issued an arrest warrant for Handy for pornography involving juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Handy is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.