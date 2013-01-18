Opelousas police officer arrested in narcotics distribution case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Opelousas police officer accused in narcotics distribution case

Sgt. Kenneth Edwards (Source: Louisiana State Police) Sgt. Kenneth Edwards (Source: Louisiana State Police)
OPELOUSAS, LA (KPLC) -

An Opelousas police officer is accused in a narcotics distribution case.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Sgt. Kenneth Edwards, 51, was arrested Friday by troopers with the assistance of the Opelousas Police Department at the Opelousas Police Department.

The arrest involved warrants charging Edwards with two counts of distribution of narcotics, two counts of doctor shopping and two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Edwards was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail without incident.

Troopers said the warrants for Edwards' arrest stem from a complaint received in October 2012 from Opelousas Police Chief Perry Gallow about Edwards.

Chief Gallow suspected Edwards had distributed prescription pain medication to inmates at the Opelousas City Jail, troopers said.

Upon investigation, detectives reportedly determined that Edwards obtained the same type of pain medication from different area doctors and that he brought narcotics onto the property of the Opelousas City Jail and distributed them to inmates.

According to troopers, Edwards did this on at least two separate occasions during the period of the investigation.

After the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Edwards.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly