Opelousas police officer accused in narcotics distribution case

An Opelousas police officer is accused in a narcotics distribution case.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Sgt. Kenneth Edwards, 51, was arrested Friday by troopers with the assistance of the Opelousas Police Department at the Opelousas Police Department.

The arrest involved warrants charging Edwards with two counts of distribution of narcotics, two counts of doctor shopping and two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Edwards was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail without incident.

Troopers said the warrants for Edwards' arrest stem from a complaint received in October 2012 from Opelousas Police Chief Perry Gallow about Edwards.

Chief Gallow suspected Edwards had distributed prescription pain medication to inmates at the Opelousas City Jail, troopers said.



Upon investigation, detectives reportedly determined that Edwards obtained the same type of pain medication from different area doctors and that he brought narcotics onto the property of the Opelousas City Jail and distributed them to inmates.

According to troopers, Edwards did this on at least two separate occasions during the period of the investigation.

After the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Edwards.