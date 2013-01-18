Vinton man accused of aggravated rape

A Vinton man is accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Christopher S. Benoit, 40, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Authorities said Benoit's arrest came following an investigation into a complaint received on Jan. 17 regarding Benoit having inappropriate sexual contact with a female juvenile on numerous occasions, beginning in 2009.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $270,000.