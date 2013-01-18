Vinton man arrested for aggravated rape

Christopher S. Benoit, 40, of Vinton, has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile. This is following an investigation after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Jan. 17 regarding Benoit having inappropriate sexual contact with a female family member on numerous occasions, beginning in 2009.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $270,000.

CPSO Detective Elizabeth Zaunbrecher is the lead investigator on this case. The Department of Child and Family Services are also investigating this case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.