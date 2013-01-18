APSO searching for battery suspect

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:



Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Brandyn Christopher Stakes of Crowley.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon following an investigation into an incident that was reported to his office on January 14th, Investigators obtained arrest warrants for second degree battery, false imprisonment, stalking and domestic abuse battery.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brandyn Stakes is asked to contact Det. Jeff Stutes at 788-8700.

