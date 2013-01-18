Man charged with exhibition of material harmful to minors

The following is a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office:

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Captain Megan Vizena stated, "On January 16, 2013, Brandon C. Levier, a teacher in the St. Landry Parish School System, was charged with six (6) counts of exhibition of material harmful to minors."

Captain Vizena said, "Our Juvenile Detectives received a complaint from a concerned parent stating that her child came home from school telling her that his teacher showed the class a movie with a naked lady. The student also told his mother that the class had been watching several movies showing nudity and profanity."

"Our Juvenile Detectives immediately initiated an investigation and were successful with obtaining a search warrant for the home of Brandon C. Levier. Mr. Levier did admit to showing rated R movies to his students."

Brandon C. Levier was charged and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and was later released on a $6,000 bond," Vizena added.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said, "Any parent who receives information from their child regarding this type of activity, or if their child was a student of this teacher that viewed any type of R rated movies, are asked to call him direct or Lieutenant Jessie Martin at 337-948-6516."

