Man charged with exhibition of material harmful to minors - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man charged with exhibition of material harmful to minors

The following is a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office:

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Captain Megan Vizena stated, "On January 16, 2013, Brandon C. Levier, a teacher in the St. Landry Parish School System, was charged with six (6) counts of exhibition of material harmful to minors."

Captain Vizena said, "Our Juvenile Detectives received a complaint from a concerned parent stating that her child came home from school telling her that his teacher showed the class a movie with a naked lady. The student also told his mother that the class had been watching several movies showing nudity and profanity."

"Our Juvenile Detectives immediately initiated an investigation and were successful with obtaining a search warrant for the home of Brandon C. Levier. Mr. Levier did admit to showing rated R movies to his students." 

Brandon C. Levier was charged and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and was later released on a $6,000 bond," Vizena added.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said, "Any parent who receives information from their child regarding this type of activity, or if their child was a student of this teacher that viewed any type of R rated movies, are asked to call him direct or Lieutenant Jessie Martin at 337-948-6516."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly