Bold burglars

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll take a look at this morning's 29th Annual MLK Coalition Memorial Breakfast, and get a preview of Monday's Presidential inauguration.

Lake Charles Police are speaking out about a string of burglaries in south Lake Charles. At noon we'll have more on 4 arrests in the case.

Also today, when it comes to new babies, doctors say breast milk is best. Now the federal government is stepping in to make it easier for new moms. We'll explain what's being offered.

And we'll show you a real live shark encounter. Imagine seeing a huge great white shark swim right up to the side of your boat! Well it happened to some folks and we'll have their story.

Plus the sunshine continues today and Ben tells me that should be the case for next several days. We've had a couple of chilly nights, but what about tonight and into the weekend? Ben's preparing his live, local forecast so be sure to tune in for it at noon.

Good weather for us and great times for a Louisiana designer. If you're a fan of Project Runway be sure to tune is as Anthony Ryan Auld speaks out about his big win last night. Cameras caught up with him in Baton Rouge at a fashion show/viewing party for the show.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful weekend!