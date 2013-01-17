Port Of Lake Charles announces new plans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

$2.2 billion export facility coming to Lake Charles Port

Featured Videos

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

In one week, two projects have been announced that will include industrial expansion on Lake Charles Port property.

G2X Energy plans to build a $1.3 billion natural gas-to-gasoline project on the Industrial Canal across from Calcasieu Point. Magnolia LNG has also announced plans for a $2.2 billion export facility to be located on land in the same area along Henry Pugh Road, east of Calcasieu Point.

Maurice Brand is the Joint CEO of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited. He recently made a presentation to port commissioners, in which he said he hopes to begin construction for his company's project within 24 months.

For LNG, the initial investment will be about $2.2 billion for the first phase, with another $2 billion for the second phase.

"The LNG will be exported to free trade agreements with the U.S. states. We'll engage about 1,000 people through the construction phase and up to 75 during operating period," Brand said.

Brand said there will be indirect jobs as they use services offered by the community. Brand explained that they will first export 4 million tons and double that if they can find customers. He said liquefying the natural gas allows them to transport it.

"It's like storing in a freezer and it's kept cold there for many, many days and then we transfer that as liquefied gas from a short pipeline into a ship and then the ship takes it off to its market in Asia or the Caribbean or wherever you happen to secure customers," he said.

Commissioners have also approved a lease of port property for G2X Energy of Houston, expected to create 243 new jobs with an average salary of $66,500, plus 748 new indirect jobs.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly