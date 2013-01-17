$2.2 billion export facility coming to Lake Charles Port

In one week, two projects have been announced that will include industrial expansion on Lake Charles Port property.

G2X Energy plans to build a $1.3 billion natural gas-to-gasoline project on the Industrial Canal across from Calcasieu Point. Magnolia LNG has also announced plans for a $2.2 billion export facility to be located on land in the same area along Henry Pugh Road, east of Calcasieu Point.

Maurice Brand is the Joint CEO of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited. He recently made a presentation to port commissioners, in which he said he hopes to begin construction for his company's project within 24 months.

For LNG, the initial investment will be about $2.2 billion for the first phase, with another $2 billion for the second phase.

"The LNG will be exported to free trade agreements with the U.S. states. We'll engage about 1,000 people through the construction phase and up to 75 during operating period," Brand said.

Brand said there will be indirect jobs as they use services offered by the community. Brand explained that they will first export 4 million tons and double that if they can find customers. He said liquefying the natural gas allows them to transport it.

"It's like storing in a freezer and it's kept cold there for many, many days and then we transfer that as liquefied gas from a short pipeline into a ship and then the ship takes it off to its market in Asia or the Caribbean or wherever you happen to secure customers," he said.



Commissioners have also approved a lease of port property for G2X Energy of Houston, expected to create 243 new jobs with an average salary of $66,500, plus 748 new indirect jobs.

