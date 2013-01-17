Two-year-old in critical condition after crash

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a major crash that occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Moss St. and Van Buren Drive. The crash occurred when a green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Moss St. and a gray 2002 GMC Serra, traveling south, attempted to turn left onto Van Buren Drive. The vehicles then collided in the intersection.

Jamuse Broussard, 23, of Lafayette, was identified as the driver of the green Tahoe and was arrested and charged with OWI, Driving under Suspension, Failure to Yield While Turning Left and 2 counts of Vehicular Negligent Injury.

A 33-year-old male of Lafayette, identified as the driver of the GMC Sierra, and his two-year-old passenger were transported to an area hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

