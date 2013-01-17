Lafayette man charged with second-degree murder

A Lafayette man is accused of second-degree murder, according to Lafayette authorities.



The Lafayette Police Department responded to an unresponsive female at Morning Glory Square on Jan. 16, at approximately 11 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said officers discovered that the victim had sustained severe bruising.

After investigation, Adam Batiste, 24, was arrested by Lafayette Police for attempted second-degree murder. Batiste was living at the residence.

The victim, Gabrielle Spencer, 18, of Lafayette, has died as a result of her injuries at a local hospital, and detectives have upgraded the charges against Batiste to second-degree murder.



The investigation remains ongoing.

