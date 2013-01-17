Lake Charles woman accused of stealing from employer

A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing from her employer.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Courtney R. Miller, 30, was arrested after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched on Jan. 8 after receiving a complaint from a local business about the alleged theft.

During the investigation, authorities said detectives discovered Miller had used over $950 in company funds to pay personal bills between October and December 2012.

When questioned by detectives, authorities said Miller confirmed that she had used the company's funds for personal use without permission from the company.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with three counts of bank fraud and theft between $500 and $1,500.

Judge Robert Wyatt set her bond at $4,500.

