Lake Charles woman accused of bank fraud and theft

A Lake Charles woman is accused of bank fraud and theft, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, on Nov. 6, Sheriff's Office deputies received a complaint from an elderly woman in reference to several personal checks that had gone missing from her home.

Once the victim realized that the checks had been stolen, authorities said she contacted her bank and discovered that over $300 worth of her checks had been written and cashed at a local bank.

During the investigation, authorities said detectives discovered that Lexy S. Fontenot, 18, of Lake Charles, a family member of the victim, had stolen the checks from the victim's home, forged the victim's signature and cashed them.

On Jan. 14, Fontenot was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with bank fraud and theft under $500.

Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $2,000.

