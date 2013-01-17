Waste pickup schedules for MLK holiday announced

The following waste schedules have been announced regarding the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday:



Lafayette Parish:



There will be no changes to the waste collection schedule for Lafayette Parish residents the entire week of the MLK holiday. However, Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed on Monday in recognition of the holiday.

Calcasieu Parish:

All Parish departments will be closed during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21 and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled for Waste Management and Jim Bill customers. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers located on the east and west sides of the parish will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.

Lake Charles: City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21. There will be no trash or garbage pickup on Monday, and trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All recycling stations, including the roving recycling truck and the incinerator will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21. They will resume regular operations on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Sulphur: City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21. There will be no interruptions to the residential garbage/trash collection schedule.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.