Jazz Fest announces 2013 lineup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Billy Joel, Maroon 5, Willie Nelson, Fleetwood Mac and Daryl Hall and John Oates are among the acts headlining this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



The outdoor spring music festival spans seven days over two weekends and features hundreds of Louisiana artists in such genres as jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues, Cajun and zydeco. It's accented by national acts that this year will also include Earth Wind and Fire, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Jill Scott, Widespread Panic and B.B. King.



In all, hundreds of acts will perform on roughly a dozen stages spanning two weekends, April 26-28 and May 2-5.



Most of the lineup is from Louisiana and includes festival favorites Irma Thomas, jazz singer-pianist Allen Toussaint and Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews.



(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)