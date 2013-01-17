Sulphur High School receives all clear after lockdown

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats has reported that there was a lockdown at Sulphur High School Thursday and that an all clear has been issued.

Calcasieu Parish School Board officials said the lockdown resulted from an incident in which an expelled student returned to the Sulphur High School campus to return books.

While on campus, the student could not be located, and a lockdown was ordered as a precaution.

The student was later found off of campus.



No threats were made, and there were no weapons involved, officials said.

Officials report that no one was in danger.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Sulphur Police Department responded to the incident.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.